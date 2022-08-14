The vegetable smoothie that gives Chris Hemsworth the strength of Thor

The Australian actor is one of the men of the moment, not only because of the premiere of the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, but also because of the impeccable physique that he looks like at 38 years old. Chris Hemsworth has revealed his morning secret to gaining muscle worthy of a superhero.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 14, 2022 11:06 a.m.

Before filming began Thor: Love and Thunderthe actor Chris Hemsworth He underwent an intense exercise routine that earned him the gain of a very pronounced musculature. The requirements to gain this muscle mass were based on a lot of gym and a special diet.

This is what the vegetable smoothie with which Chris Hemsworth breaks his fast looks like.

the international chef Sergio Pererawas the one who helped the actor in this process of gaining muscle mass and explained to Men’s Health magazine that one of the actor’s secrets is a very early breakfast, which is regularly the same and is concentrated in a shake.

The chef said Chris Hemsworth break your fast every morning with a vegetable smoothie that gives you all the energy you need to perform each day. The actor’s drink is made up of five or six different types of green leafy vegetables and vegetables.

Also, Chris Hemsworth add some low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, fats, and small amounts of sea salt to help electrolyte balance. According to its chef, this helps to process glucose and nerve transmissions.

With a special diet and a lot of exercise, Chris Hemsworth achieved impressive muscles.

After this energy drink that you consume at 8 in the morning, you have an energy breakfast at around 10, made up of fried eggs with avocado, yogurt with berries and chia, or spinach, among other ingredients.