The unknown photo of Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez in 2001

The 2001 MTV Video Music Awards were iconic. That night in early September became history for Britney Spears, who marked an unforgettable performance with a snake on stage. But that wasn’t the best of it all. In those awards, the singer would coincide for the first time with Jennifer Lopez, and both would pose together in an incredible photo that we don’t know why it took us so long to discover.

By then, JLO was 32 years old and Britney, 21, and both were starting their professional careers. 21 years ago this pose, and the truth is that it could be from today because they are the same. Jennifer, as diva as ever, wore an ‘animal print’ dress and knee-high boots, while Britney preferred a night blue lace dress. iconic.

PS: the man in the background who is looking at the camera represents us. Who wouldn’t want to be in a photo with two divas like JLo and Britney Spears?

Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez at the 2001 MTV VMAS. KMzurGetty Images

That year was incredible for both of them, not only on a professional level. Britney was dating Justin Timberlake at the time, and that same year was when they starred in their most iconic moment as a couple: posing in matching denim looks at the AMAs in January. For her part, JLo had not yet met Ben Affleck, but a few months later (in December 2001) they would coincide on the set of ‘Gigli’ and begin their media love story.

