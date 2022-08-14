The team showed its face in a conference for Cadena and promised free entry vs Rayados

At the end of the Classic Tapatiothe entire campus Guadalajara He went to a press conference to express his frustration at not getting the best results. In addition to being clear that they have been owed to his fans.

“We feel frustrated, embarrassed, hurt by the fans and being here perhaps doesn’t make us more heroes, but I think the coaching staff has already talked too much, now it’s up to us to express ourselves. I think today the fans gave their best despite of the results we have given them,” said Isaac Brizuela.

The apologies to the fans continued with the following message from Jesus Sanchez: “The reality is that we have not been up to the task and we have been left behind, we are committed to reversing all this. It only remains to thank you for all the support today and always”

Finally, Fernando Beltran He asked the ‘rojiblanco’ public not to stop supporting the team: “Speaking a little with the board, we realized that today the fans gave themselves to the maximum in an incredible way and until the last minute they believed in us. The only thing we want to tell them is to them is that they don’t abandon us, that we need them and today the difference was noticed”. Looking ahead to the next match at home against MontereyBeltrán stressed that admission will be free for the hobby don’t stop supporting them.

