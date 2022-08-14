The secret to making a Kim Kardashian-style bun

Doing a “messy” hairstyle is not as easy as it seems. kim kardashian It is one of the speeds that wears it the most and leaves its face uncovered without fear. High buns are a safe bet for any occasionIf you wear it with pants and sneakers it will look very casual but if you add shiny earrings and an evening dress it will become the most elegant hairstyle.

However, although it seems quite simple, it does have its degree of complexity. It is simple but there should be no flaws because it would be too noticeable when trying to wear all the hair tied up. The socialite’s stylist has given some advice that applies with the ex-girlfriend of Peter Davidson so that anyone who wants to copy it can do it at home in the simplest way possible.

It is important, first of all, to have a lot of patience because the result is spectacular but the path is somewhat tedious. You will deal with baby hairs, some damage in the pulling, details that are too noticeable due to lack of density in the hair and more, so you just have to be calm and sure that you will achieve Kim Kardashian’s classic hairstyle.

How to do Kim Kardashian’s favorite bun

The only thing you have to do, explains Chris Appleton, the celebrity hairdresser, is to divide your hair in the middle and create two high pigtails but with a trick: when doing them, do not take the hair out in the last turn and leave it as a kind of hoop with your hair.

Once you have the two structures, cross them creating a central updo and fix it with bobby pins so that it is firm in the center. Add a little spray and very carefully polish the finish. If you have a few hairs out and you want a perfect bun, flatten them with a comb and spray back, but if on the contrary you are looking for something much more messy as it is worn JLo or lately Kim Kardashian, loose front strands to frame your face.

And ready. You can take the favorite hairstyle of celebrities wherever you want! They use it from day to day to elegant and formal events. Rehearse when you don’t have plans so that the day you need it you will have already become an expert and it won’t cost you so much work.

See the step by step to do the updo Kim Kardashian style