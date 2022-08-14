It is a recently released RPG for free that is already a reality on Steam, the Epic Games Store and in the virtual stores of mobile devices.





Finally, this massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) hit the market and immediately had an impact on all the platforms on which it is available. It’s about a Open World RPG Now Available on PC (Steam and Epic Games) and mobile devicesand that promises to be one of the most popular releases of the year.











The open world MMORPG that is free and breaks it on PC and mobile

Tower of Fantasy is an open world MMORPG published by Level Infinite and developed by Hotta Studio, which is available for PC on its official website, on Steam and on Epic Games, and for mobile phones on the App Store and Google Play.

The game is set thousands of years in the future after the environmental collapse of the Earth and the inexorable flight of humanity to the planet Aida, that open world that Tower of Fantasy players must explore and that promises unlimited action. The anime-inspired post-apocalyptic sci-fi art style makes it a distinctive title in its genre and the free character development, immersive objectives and the thrill and action of combat will make this title a much celebrated game.

Main features of Tower of Fantasy

Open world exploration.

Cooperative multiplayer mode.

Freestyle character creation tools.

Post-apocalyptic sci-fi setting.

Anime inspired art style with unique characters.

Immersive and exciting combat.

Variety of unique sci-fi style vehicles, weapons and relics.

Tower of Fantasy – RPG pre-registration open



Tower of Fantasy surpassed one million pre-registrations before its release

Tower of Fantasy takes place on an alien world, a lush and habitable setting known as Aida, the place where humanity must turn due to the depletion of resources and lack of energy on Earth. Pre-registration was a huge success with over a million people signing up before Tower of Fantasy was released.

Don’t miss a thing Receive the latest Gaming news and more!

It may interest you



