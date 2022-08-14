The new position that will end up ruining love scenes in movies?

The intimacy coordinators (privacy coordinators) are a new position, fruit of the #MeToo movement, that most of the big movie productions are hiring to make sure there are no problems in the sexual scenes. Their work consists of being present in intimate scenes and establishing what is appropriate in filming them. The initial idea seems to have to do with protecting vulnerable actors and actresses who might be in a situation where they don’t feel safe, since other actors or the director himself has more power than them and leads them to do uncomfortable things.

Recently the actor Sean Beanfamous for his role as Eddard Stark in the series game of Thrones questioned this role. Bean told a British newspaper that these coordinators they ruin “the spontaneity” of filming a sex scene. The actor commented, “I would be more inhibited, because it’s drawing attention to this. Someone saying, ‘do this, put your hands there, while you’re playing this.'” And he added: “I think the natural way of lovers would be ruined by someone taking him on a technical exercise.” Bean talked about the scenes from Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1993 miniseries based on the novel of the same name by DH Lawrence) that he filmed with Jeoly Richardson, which, according to him, were spontaneous and managed to reflect joy and great natural chemistry. Presumably, with the presence of the intimacy coordinator this is lost on stage and the public would resent the results.

Bean’s words, however, do not convince everyone. The actor has received the expected backlash for your comments. The actress Rachel Zeglerwho starred in the most recent adaptation of West Side Story (Steven Spielberg, 2021), criticized Bean saying that intimacy coordinators are important “to establish a safe environment for actors”, further ensuring that “spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe”. Zegler didn’t hesitate to rebuke Bean with an imperative; “Wake up!”.

The key word here seems to be “secure” (safe, in English). This term stars in many of the discussions in work environments that seek to eliminate patterns of abuse. In universities and the educational sector in general, teachers and staff They try to prevent students from having traumatic moments or “microaggressions”, also creating “safe spaces”. In this case, Zegler seems to say that spontaneity is not important and can be dangerousWell, after all, cinema and television are artificial creations: actors receive money to act in these kinds of conditions, in which things are not spontaneous. Spontaneity then seems like a romantic ideal that also does not compare with the damage that a lack of coordination and regulation in intimacy can cause. There are precedents in which several actresses have suffered traumatic experiences for filming sexual scenes.

At the same time this position has its critics. Especially in opposition to what he knows as the culture woke up , for which Zegler knowingly or unknowingly becomes a spokesperson by telling Bean to “wake up.” stay awake for woke means a form of political correctness.

The critics of woke up point out that political correctness becomes an overprotection that is not only limiting freedom of expression, but also creating a society of fragile people who do not know how to take responsibility for themselves and face the reality of the world from maturity. The “intimacy coordinators” are part of a trend that represses freedom and spontaneous expression, regulating conduct with a new morality. At the same time, the tendency to “Cancel” works or people that do not align with this morality.

Particularly noteworthy is the case of universities in the United States, the epicenter of the woke up. An example of these new cultural manifestations are the trigger warnings (warnings that the sensitivity of students may be hurt). Teachers in many schools must classify certain classic works as having the potential for hurt the feelings of the students or prefix a sensitive topic with one of these “trigger warnings”. Students can then choose not to read that material. It wants to prevent students, particularly certain minorities, from “reliving” traumatic experiences. Critics point out that the university is precisely to think critically and talk about uncomfortable things, not to avoid them.

Returning to the topic of intimacy coordinators, some consider that they are part of this tendency to want to avoid everything uncomfortableto regulate behavior morally and to create a robotic order in human relations. The most intimate and spontaneous activities of the human being – like sex, to be sure, but practically any other creative and meaningful activity – are treated as “professional” relationships in which there must be a kind of contract or protocol explicit that it punishes everything that may occur within the framework of these. The reason for this post, however, is surely due to the precaution being taken by the big studios, who seek avoid lawsuits and media controversies.

