The movie on Netflix that will make you value every second of your life; is based on harsh real events | Trailer

Daily Netflix updates its content list to stay ahead as many people’s favorite site for series and movies and with the aim of having available various film proposals of all genres, now a drama film that is all the rage due to its intense story

It is a shocking film, which in addition to having an exceptional script, has a high-quality cast, as it is performed by Mark Wahlberg, who is globally recognized for being the protagonist of various “Transformers” movies.

A film based on real events that you must see

This film based on real events is called “Deep Horizon”, and tells of the events that occurred in Deepwater Horizon, better known as an oil platform that was located in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico.

The protagonist of this raw story based on real life is Mike Williams, played by Mark Wahlberg, a man who has a beautiful family, because he is married and has a little girl, however his life will change drastically in the outcome of this appointment.

A crude history close to Mexico

This is because he worked on said oil platform, however after an explosion that occurred in real life on April 20, 2010, his life will be transformed into immense chaos that goes beyond the flames of the explosion.

Our protagonist will have to face the difficulties of being on a platform two days later when the place is about to sink completely into the sea, so this moviethanks to its harsh reality, will make us value life more, and not only our own, but also that which surrounds us in the natural world, since this film raises awareness regarding the contamination of marine life, since that catastrophe in the oil platform cost the lives of thousands of beings in the marine ecosystem.

