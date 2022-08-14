The LUXURY and private celebration that Jennifer Lopez prepared for Ben Affleck for his birthday

Love is still in the air and after their separation of a few days, JLo and Ben Affleck They decided to get back together. And it’s all for him birthday number of 50 of the actor, because his wife Jennifer Lopez you prepared a luxurious Y private celebration In New York; It was a small meeting in which the spouses were accompanied by their sons.

This August 15 Ben Affleck he turns 50 years old, years that have made him become a great actor; Well, Affleck rose to fame in the early 2000s. Since then, the actor has become one of the favorites on the big screen. Now, after so many years, he is preparing to return to Hollywood with everything and conquer the screen once again. once did dazzle everyone.

Related news

For this one luxurious Y private celebration for him birthday of Ben Affleckthe actor traveled alongside Jennifer Lopez on a private flight to New York, but they did not travel alone because in photos leaked by some media, it can be seen that at the time of boarding the plane their five sons: Violet, Seraphina, Samuel, Emme and Max.

After the plane landed, a video circulated on social networks in which you can see Ben Affleck accompanied by his daughters Seraphina and Emme Muñiz outside the hotel where they are staying. What caught the attention of several Internet users was Affleck’s expression, which was shown as the least interested in the luxurious celebration what prepared Jennifer Lopez for his birthday number 50 in which their sons.

For its part, everything seems to indicate that Ben Affleck He is determined to return to the world of entertainment at 50 years old, since according to some sources, the actor is in talks with Matt Damon to start recording a film that will deal with the negotiations that took place between Nike and Michael Jordan in the 80’s.