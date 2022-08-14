The legend of Leo Messi is likely to end in a really sad way

The legend of Leo Messi risks not having an ending up to par. there is no doubt that the Argentine footballer will be remembered as the greatest in football history. But this career finale is probably surprising many fans and even him.

Lionel Messi is the history of football, alike Maradona, Crujiff And Pele he will be remembered as one of the greatest interpreters of the football game.

The Argentine ten has in fact dragged the Barcelona to the victory of ten Spanish titles, two Champions League and various national and international Cups and Super Cups.

But careers have an end and the end of Messi’s career on a par with that of his antagonist par excellence Cristiano Ronaldo is having a very melancholy tail.

The acknowledgments for Messi’s talent have never been lacking

The Talent of Lionel Messi is universally recognized and celebrated, the player has indeed won well 7 gold balloons. A true record destined to last for many years.

Although it must be said that at least a couple of times, according to critics, the Argentine talent has not really been worthy of recognition.

Let’s think about the 2010 edition of the Ballon d’Or when for everyone the victory should have gone to Andres Iniesta.

France Football publishes the 30 candidates for the Golden Ball and puts an end to an era.

In fact, the news of the last few hours is one of those that shock fans, after 17 years in fact Lionel Messi does not appear in the list of 30 candidates to win the precious award.

A more than clear signal of the end of the football epic of Pulga which, for almost twenty years, has dominated the world football scene.

Messi has certainly embodied the most crystalline talent ever seen on a football field since the days of Maradona.

Messi was really able to make a difference on the pitch and the exclusion from the list of eligible candidates is news for this reason. Messi time is inexorably passing.