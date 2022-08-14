The infamous collection of Kim Kardashian that is on everyone’s lips

The famous model has one of the most impressive and ostentatious showcases of all time. A collection that amounts to 4,000,000 dollars and causes a sensation among fans of the automotive industry. Do you want to know their most exclusive cars? We show you…

kim kardashian knows how to cause a sensation in the media. His fabulous garage is on everyone’s lips, and more than one of us would long for just having one of these incredible specimens. A showcase that adds a chilling number, beyond the reach of ordinary people. For this, the goddess Kardashian does not miss an opportunity to show off that life of great luxury and cause a stir by the public.

How could it be otherwise, she loves to make everything public, so social networks become her favorite site. Kim does not hesitate to pose next to these fabulous specimens and steals all eyes on her. At Tork we show you in more detail all about its most exclusive cars below.

1. Mercedes G-Class

Kim Kardashian with her SUV.

This vehicle has a powerful V8 engine and reaches a top speed of 210 km/h. A very elegant and easy to distinguish design. But as if that were not enough, the model always looks for some exclusivity in her models, for this reason it is not just any all terrainbut a truck in neon green color that only she can be this good. Have a value that is around 310 thousand dollars, in its most economical versions, something that presents no problem for Kim.

2. Mercedes McLaren SLR

Kim with his Mercedes McLaren SLR.

This beautiful design features a V8 engine and reaches a top speed of 334 km/h. A two-seater supercar manufactured between 2003 and 2009. An extremely attractive and powerful car, which Kim chose to add to his garage. This car has a value of around 800 thousand dollars, in its cheaper versions.

3.Range Rover Sport

Kim Kardashian with her Range Rover.

This SUV is one of the most chosen by celebrities. A really beautiful brand designwhich has a V8 engine and reaches a speed of 260 km/h. This truck is positioned as one of the model’s favorites due to its large dimensions. It has a value of around 250 thousand dollars.

The model was the first to cause a sensation within the family, and that is more than clear. Kim is encouraged to pose behind the wheel of these terrible machines and turns on the nets. Without a doubt, she is a great lover of power and she does not hesitate to allocate a significant millionaire to her asphalt beasts. What do you think of her collection?