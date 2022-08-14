By Kakel Barraca

I still think a lot about everything I experienced on my first visit to Teruel. As strange as it may seem, I have continued to make small trips to that brief city that exudes love and drama in equal parts, a city whose stones murmur its history.

I once met there, in the same hotel where my own “legend” began, with a poet who writes time. He used to say that those stones spoke to him, urged him to count them. I had the same feeling as soon as I entered that hotel where I was going to stay for just one night because luck or misfortune decided it that way, who cares.

I was driving from Jaca for work reasons, and I was heading to Valencia along the Mudejar highway. He had left behind a landscape full of forests, with steep walls where green is a different color, and began to enter the plateau with extensive plains of reddish, brittle clay, with fields on both sides of the highway full of cranes looking for food among the barleys. Entire flocks flew in almost military formation. Noisy birds, whose cries were meant to sound like a distress call.

Now I think the signs were there, but I didn’t know, I had no way of reading them.

Very close to Teruel, a warning light in my car began to emit a thin sound, at small intervals. The decibels were increasing after each respite that gave that incessant heartbeat, just like my nerves that had been untied and had re-knotted right in the pit of my stomach. I decided to go to Teruel to look for a workshop that would help me silence that damn snitch in the car and find out if I could continue on my way to Valencia.

He would not see the Mediterranean that afternoon. The fault could not be repaired until the next day, so I decided to go in search of a hotel where I could spend the night.

The workshop was very close to the center, and it seemed like a perfect plan to stay there, so I could take advantage of the afternoon for sightseeing. They told me that there was a hotel very close with the name of a queen or something similar. I looked it up on my mobile phone, I called, and the receptionist who attended me, Ana Rosa, was so attentive to me that I didn’t hesitate and booked a room.

Just before arriving, I found myself in front of an imposing staircase that opened the doors of a historical center that I sensed admirable. It was as pretty as the one on the Titanic, swapping English oak and wrought iron for clay brick, carved stone, and ceramic, and as I climbed it I kept thinking that Leonardo DiCaprio himself would be there waiting for me.

You can’t dream that much. I got to the top without being able to utter a word because the difference in level was almost a hundred feet, and on the last few steps I realized that any imaginable resemblance between Kate Winslet and myself was a wild illusion. I had no idea there was an elevator up that pitiful slope. I fixed my eyes on him, annoyed, and, still panting, I prepared to enter the hotel.

I checked in and was given the keys to room 102. Curious coincidence, I thought, because that day was the tenth of two, the tenth of February, and I’ve always been a bit of a number-pussy. I went up and found 102 embossed in the middle of the door, in giant numbers, like a nervous waiting room, like a capricious ephemeris, as if fate wanted to speak to me, anticipate my own life. I left that room full of fears, intoning a song that I had been listening to in the car, which kept going through my head as if it were a contained echo of infinite nostalgia. “How beautiful life is when you dance your dance…”

That’s when I met him. The elevator door opened and there he was, with his full smile, so beautiful that all my monsters seemed to slide calmly down a slide and were lost in the long corridors of that hotel. I averted my gaze from his, involuntarily fixing it on his lips. I wish I hadn’t. That image was drawn in my mind and I was no longer able to erase it from my skin. And I don’t know how it happened, but I spent the rest of the day admiring those lips outlined with the fingers of beauty, lips that accompanied an idle mouth, with a fascinating, hypnotic moist warmth. Diego, who was his name, knew Teruel very well, and the legends of the lovers, of the Mudejar towers, of his Torico, came to me in syrup, from his mouth. His lips kissed me reason, judgment, and clouded my pupils.

I don’t remember many more things from that afternoon, only that after taking pictures of ourselves so many times that it is impossible for me to remember them, there was still one last place to take one more photo for the memory. On the top floor of the hotel where we were staying there was a viewpoint next to one of the imposing Mudejar towers of the city. The view from there was a privilege, a true miracle. There Diego kissed me, and that kiss stripped me of sadness. I closed my eyes first, then I closed my consciousness. And then I heard a faint sound of falling stones, and without being able to help it I rushed with them.

I couldn’t hold on to Diego’s hands that were trembling from the cold of the moment, and for an instant I was rocked by the wind. But I could still see some clothes lines that I could reach, I just had to be accurate in the attempt. It was coming, I could see them more and more clearly. A little more and that would be it. And I arrived, the ropes were already mine. And then…then I saw my grandmother. She applauded me. She didn’t speak, her wrinkles listened to me and dedicated her most generous silence to me. I smiled almost relieved, and then I turned my head to try to see Diego and tell him that he was fine, but I couldn’t see him anymore.

Everything has been very strange since that day. All those I knew have been leaving, I don’t know very well what has become of them. From time to time I return to Teruel but the hotel is now very different. Ana Rosa is no longer at the reception, I could not see her again. Who I do keep seeing is my grandmother, with her pale and close face. Quiet. She is still as beautiful as she was when she died. Now I feel very alone, so I usually go up to that viewpoint where I fell, looking for Diego’s lips. But people get scared when they see me, and they run away terrified shouting Isabel, it’s Isabel!

I don’t want to be scary, it’s just that sometimes I get lost in time, in that enchanted city where history is written slowly. kiss to kiss