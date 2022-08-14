The harsh statements with which Mickey Rourke destroyed Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Mickey Rourke are in the spotlight of the entertainment scene as the 69-year-old actor, Mickey Rourke who has played roles like The fighter has come out to express publicly that he does not respect the career of Tom Cruiseone of the best known names in action movies for his roles in Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

It is not the first time that Mickey Rourke has shot a colleague. Two years ago, the one who received the impact of the actor’s criticism was Robert De Niro and there are several stars who have passed through his comments. Apparently the comments are about Tom Cruise due to his recent interpretation of his already old role in Top Gun that he has returned to interpret due to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Mickey Rourke about Tom Cruise expressed: “[El éxito en taquilla] It means nothing to me. [Tom Cruise] has been doing the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for him. I don’t care about money or power. I care… when I see Al Pacino or Christopher Walken work, or De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris and Ray Winstone, that’s the kind of actor I want to be.”

Beyond Tom Cruise, Mickey Rourke He has a reputation for being complicated both on the film sets and outside of them. His first successes came thanks to some productions such as “Nine weeks and a half”, “Satanic Heart” or “La ley de la calle”. These films put him at the center of the scene and from that moment the controversies have always been part of his personality.

Source: InstagramMickey Rourke

Controversial actors like Mickey Rourke they tend to earn the dislike of their colleagues but their talents outweigh their cantankerous personalities. What has become clear after the interpretation of Tom Cruise of his old character in this new version of Top Gun is that some actors like Mickey Rourke this kind of career bores them and they don’t feel they deserve respect.