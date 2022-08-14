The harsh statements with which Mickey Rourke destroyed Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise and Mickey Rourke are in the spotlight of the entertainment scene as the 69-year-old actor, Mickey Rourke who has played roles like The fighter has come out to express publicly that he does not respect the career of Tom Cruiseone of the best known names in action movies for his roles in Top Gun and Mission: Impossible.

It is not the first time that Mickey Rourke has shot a colleague. Two years ago, the one who received the impact of the actor’s criticism was Robert De Niro and there are several stars who have passed through his comments. Apparently the comments are about Tom Cruise due to his recent interpretation of his already old role in Top Gun that he has returned to interpret due to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker