Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo no longer wants to stay at Manchester United. By now it seems clear: the Portuguese phenomenon is not willing to go a year without it Champions League, but not only. Ronaldo is no longer happy in what was once unquestionably his home. His body languagerepeatedly highlighted by the cameras in yesterday’s game, speak clearly.

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is a separate at home: the grimaces and the nervousness of the champion

The Manchester United started as the new season could not have worse Premier League. After the defeat on the first day of the championship, the heavyweight arrived yesterday 4 to 0 immediately against Brentford. A scary passive and matured, among other things, all in the first half. Ronaldo he certainly didn’t play a great game, but what made the most news was his body language for the entire match. Hands on the facethen completely thrown to the ground. Alone and far from his teammates, the Portuguese really doesn’t seem to know why he is still playing for i Red Devils.

The transfer market around Ronaldo: the possible destinations

The problem of Cristiano Ronaldohowever, it is that at the moment it is difficult to think of a team that makes it Champions League and that he wants to hire him. The 36 springs weigh, but theengagement of around 21 million euros net. In the last few hours, there have been rumors of an agent approaching Mendes to the Milanese: so be it Interis Milanthey refused the possibility of having CR7 in the squad.