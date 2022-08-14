‘the gift of that age’ – El Financiero

Actor, director and one of the favorite men in entertainment, Ben Affleck turns 50 this Monday, August 15newly married to his youth girlfriend Jennifer López, preparing his return to the skin of Batman and with a popularity that has nothing to envy to its beginnings in the 2000s.

From that time, many remember Affleck as the companion of Matt Damon in Good Will Huntingwith which both won an Oscar for best original screenplay in 1998. Others associate his name with the direction of argusthe best film of 2013 according to those same awards, and not a few see in it the mysterious Bruce Wayne from the DC Comics franchise.

After batman v superman (2016) and Justice League (2017), the actor plans to put on the Batman/Bruce Wayne suit again in two films to be released next year, Flash Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe latter in full summer shooting.

And it seems that his 50 are marked by returns.

Ben Affleck returns to the movies

First, in his role as screenwriter and director, Affleck will reunite with Damon to shoot a film about the negotiations behind the agreement by which Nike and Michael Jordan launched the best-selling sports shoe collection in history in the 1980s.

Ben Affleck returns with Jennifer Lopez

Although the reunion for which the actor has received the most attention is, without a doubt, the one with the singer, actress and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez.

The couple married quietly last month in Las Vegas, United States after waiting their turn in a chapel for express marriages known as ‘A Little White Wedding Chapel’, where personalities such as Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow or Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward also said “I do”. ” at the time.

Nobody knew about the link until López sent an email to his fans with some details of the ceremony. Quite the opposite of the constant media scrutiny that, according to her, he ruined his first courtship between 2002 and 2004.

People are happier at 50, says Ben Affleck

Affleck himself spoke about this in a recent interview with Los Angeles Times.

“The common thread I have found among people I know who are in their 50s and happier is that have stopped caring so much about what other people think. I think that is the gift of that age, ”he explained when asked about his birthday.

If you lead by example, he has taken note: Affleck has taken his reunion with total naturalness, the same with which months before he was seen on the streets of Los Angeles with Anne of Arms during the COVID-19 pandemic and with whom he has discussed his divorce with Jennifer Garner and his alcohol problems.

Ben Affleck and rehabilitation

In 2018, the actor published on his social networks that had completed rehabilitation treatment for his addiction to alcohol and he has no problem remembering that stage already overcome in interviews.

“In the end, everyone needs second chances,” he said a few months ago in an interview with the morning show good morning americaof the chain ABCin which he confessed that neither his two Oscars, as a screenwriter or director, nor his renewed popularity helped his recovery as much as his love for his three children.

The conclusion he has reached in his 50he assured, is that “there will never be enough movies, hits or ‘likes’ on Instagram” to “fill you up or make you happy.”