The Decathlon product that surf lovers will love

The month of August not only gives us the opportunity to enjoy good temperatures and all parts of the country. Now thanks to decathlon you can enjoy new and exciting experiences with this product unites adventure and the aquatic world thanks to this offer that will only be available during this month of August.

More and more people decide to embark on discovering new experiences. Taking advantage of favorable weather conditions, Decathlon has lowered about 100 euros East paddle surf pack so that you no longer have an excuse not to live new adventures on your vacation.

Live new experiences with this paddle surf board

East inflatable paddle surf pack includes the board itself, the pump and a paddle. A package that has been designed by the experts of the French company to those who want to start in the practice of paddle surfing during this summer, and even bears a serial number which will identify this table in case you lose it while using it.

Regarding the design of your stand-up paddle (SUP), this is inflatable, light and very easy to usedesigned to withstand weights less than 80 kg, for those who have a beginner level in this sport and are only looking to walk or surf in small waves. Its dimensions of 275x84x13cmmake this board stand out for being shorter than usual, but at the same time wider since it will give you a optimal stability when you are browsing on it.

Its design is designed for the most beginners

Another of its key points that make its SUP stand out is that, being shorter and wider, increases its manageability in water. Something that, together with its foam bridge and EVA rubber handles, will provide you with greater adherence and comfort. Finally, this pack is very easy to transportsince the complete set fits in the transport bag that it includes, making it easy to carry by hand, since the weight of the complete package is only 8.5 kg.

Enjoy your vacations and live new experiences this summer with this inflatable paddle surf pack color bluish green available in decathlon at a knockdown price of just €259.99. A product that you can find in any of the establishments of the French company or on its own website.