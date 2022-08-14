The Constantine series for HBO Max will start shooting in 2023

Since the surprising cancellation of the Batgirl movie on HBO Max was announced, there have been a few convulsive weeks in which the rest of the creators, protagonists and directors of other Warner projects have been wondering what is going to happen with their series or with their movie.

And, despite the fact that nothing is 100% certain yet, we must bear in mind that Batgirl was practically finished when the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery decided to put her in a drawer, from Variety they have done an extensive x-ray of the status of some of the productions already announced by the studio.

And one of those that seems to have been saved from the hack, for the moment, is the series about Constantine that director JJ Abrams was developing and that, it seems, will continue to go from strength to strength, because as the news website has published, its producers They are already looking for locations to start shooting in early 2023.

John Constantine is a comic book character created by cartoonists Alan Moore and Stephen Bissette.Known for his compulsive smoking, intelligence, and sarcasm, he is able to control magic and uses his powers to pull evil creatures out of earthly reality.

Neil Gaiman wants a spin-off of The Sandman starring Johanna Constantine

Although the character is originally from the city of Liverpool in England, In 2005, a movie starring Keanu Reeves was released. in which he played an “Americanized” Constantine. In 2014 it would be the Welsh actor, Matt Ryan who would take over to bring this character to life in a new television series.

For now not much more is known about Constantine series for HBO Max, beyond that it is produced by JJ Abrams. We will have to wait for the next updates.