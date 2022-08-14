The complete guide to buying the most suitable and safest condoms

The condoms or preservatives are essential products for protect sexual health and it is advisable to use them in all cases as a preventive measure, except when trying to get pregnant. These contraceptive methods also protect us from sexually transmitted diseases and the spread of infections, so their importance goes beyond unwanted pregnancy.

That these are effective does not only depend on their mode of use or their specific brand. The ideal is to choose the right condoms for each person or circumstance, in this way, we will operate safely and we will avoid unwanted surprises. This is influenced by aspects such as size, materials, allergies or personal tastes.

Taking all these factors into account, we must know that only advice will help us to have the best condoms in our particular case, since there is no universal model that is better or safer for everyone. Comfort and good sensations are important, since an inappropriate product can end up causing irritation or make the user give up using it.

Consider size as a basic principle

Size It is one of the most important aspects when choosing the right condoms, and for this reason we indicate that each case is very particular. This is not so much related to the length, because the important thing is going to be the product width which must be according to the member.

If the wrong size is used, this product can exert unwanted pressure, create discomfort during use and even inflammations or irritations. The relationship can be risky and even lose effectiveness. The only way to find out is to try a solo model to make sure it will be the right fit.

The characteristics of the condom

Another point to take into account has to do with the two people involved in the sexual relationship, their needs or their particular tastes. exist variety of condoms currently designed for disparate cases and it is only a matter of knowing the model that will suit us best.

Some provide extra lubrication, something important for people who have difficulties in this regard, and others, for example, have a retarding effect for those who need more time before ejaculation. If it is found with the right product, it will be less likely to be unsafe, unsatisfactory or cause refusal to take precautions.

latex allergy

The vast majority of common condoms on the market are made with a high percentage of latex. This can be a problem for people with allergic reactions to this stuff. It is something that is detected by the appearance of small redness or irritation after use, since it is usually a skin reaction.

Fortunately, there are now also many ranges of condoms made from other materials so that this type of user does not have problems. It is a matter of asking at any pharmacy and always buying them with these characteristics.





