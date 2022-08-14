the community speculates with a possible collaboration with Eminem

Right now the fans of Fortnite they are crazy before him imminent crossover that the game will perform with Dragon Ball Z. Goku and Vegeta will arrive in the form of skins to turn the world of this battle royale upside down, and given the lack of news on this subject (for now it’s time to wait) I think it’s worth commenting on very interesting rumor.

The Fortnite community is gigantic, so it is not surprising that when some users find possible clues about possible events to be announced, they end up creating very viral rumors. The last one is about the possible arrival in the game of one of the best rappers in history.

Eminem in Fortnite?

According to the well-known Fortnite insider HYPEX (after a warning from another player called InTheShadeYT), Eminem could make it to the game somehow❗❗

Why is this rumoured?: it’s because one of the radio stations in the title is only playing songs by this rapper, something that is not usual at all and that raises a lot of suspicion❓

Specifically, all these songs were heard at once: Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD) Headlights (feat. Nate Russ) phenomenal higher not afraid Venom Lighters (ft. Bruno Mars) fail Monster (ft. Rihanna) Walk on Water (ft. Beyoncé) berzerk Survival



The first reactions of Fortnite players to this rumor are being very positive. Many people would like to own an Eminem skin so they can play with it, while others would prefer a concert like Travis Scott or Ariana Grande. In addition, it is still pending confirmation that an event focused on Juice WRLD will take place.