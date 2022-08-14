The cinema takes four places in Alicante in the last two weekends of August

Alicante City Council has launched “Street cinema”a proposal for night cultural leisureor the municipal urban development strategy Edusi, which aims to take the cinema to the squares and bring the summer cultural offer to the residents of the city, according to municipal sources. Thus, the Friday and Saturday of the second half of August Great cinematographic successes of recent years will be screened in four city squares: Castellón, Doctor Gómez Ulla, Gabriel Miró and de las Flores, all of them at 10:00 p.m.

The Councilor for Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, points out that this initiative seeks “extend the leisure, culture and entertainment that the cinema represents to the well-known neighborhoods and squares of different parts of the city”. This cycle will liven up the nights of the weekends at the end of August while, according to the mayor, “will foster interpersonal relationships that these open-air activities encourage”. As early as July, Las Cigarreras screened some of the hits by Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee Hoy and Icíar Bollain, some of them with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack. The success of this initiative makes the City Council trust that this campaign will also be very well received.

The premiere of the cycle “Cinema en la calle” will be the friday august 19 with the film “Father there is only one 2” (2020) in the Plaza de Castellón, better known as Palmeretes. Also, the saturday 20 August, the film “Operation Shrimp” (2021) will be screened at the Plaza del Doctor Gómez Ulla, in front of the MARQ. For its part, the last weekend of August will begin with “A todo tren. Destino Asturias” (2021), on Friday 26 in the central Plaza de Gabriel Miró. The cycle will close with the successful musical “Mamma Mia: again and again” (2018) in the Plaza de las Flores, near the Universitythe saturday august 27.