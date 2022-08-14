The cinema hits the streets on the last two weekends of August

The Department of Project Coordination of the Alicante City Council launches “Cinema en la calle”, a proposal for nighttime cultural leisure of the municipal urban development strategy Edusi, which aims to bring the cinema to the squares and bring the cultural offer of summer closer to the residents of the city. The Friday and Saturday of the second half of August At 10 p.m., the greatest film successes of recent years will be screened in four city squares: Castellón, Doctor Gómez Ulla, Gabriel Miró and de las Flores.

The Councilor for Project Coordination, Antonio Peral, points out that this initiative seeks “extend the leisure, culture and entertainment that the cinema represents to the well-known neighborhoods and squares of different parts of the city”. This cycle will liven up the nights of the weekends at the end of August while “it will foster the interpersonal relationships that these outdoor activities foster,” concludes Peral.

During the month of July, they were screened in The Cigarettes some of the hits by Woody Allen, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee Hoy and Iciar Bollain, some of them with a live performance of the film’s soundtrack. “After the good reception of the summer cinema in La Trasera de Las Cigarreras, we are convinced that this cycle will have the same support from the people of Alicante”, declares the mayor.

Programming: four films in four public spaces

The premiere of the cycle “cinema en la calle” will be the friday 19 august with the movie ‘Father there is only one 2’ (2020) in the Castellon Square, in Palmeretes. A family comedy directed and starred by Santiago Segura alongside Loles León, Toni Acosta and other greats of Spanish comedy -the third installment is currently in theaters-. After the sudden success of the application for fathers and mothers created by Javier, everything seems calm, but a new baby and the arrival of the mother-in-law will turn the family upside down.

The saturday 20 the film will be screened in August ‘Operation Shrimp’ (2021) in the Dr. Gomez Ulla Square, in front of the MARQ. A Spanish comedy by director Carlos Therón and starring Julián López, Miren Ibarguren, Natalia de Molina and Paco Tous. It tells the story of Sebas, a rookie policeman perfect for a dangerous mission: to infiltrate a flamenco-trap band – “Los Lolos” – as a keyboard player, which is going to play at the wedding of the daughter of a local trafficker.

The last weekend of August arrives ‘To all train. Destination Asturias’ (2021) the friday 26 in the central Gabriel Miro Square. A comedy by Santiago Segura starring Leo Harlem, Diego Arroba “El Cejas”, Florentino Fernández and Segura himself. A father decides to take his son to a camp in Asturias on a night train and some parents propose that he be the one to take several of his children. However, they do not count on being accompanied at the last minute by the grandfather of two of the children, an extravagant and irresponsible type. The train starts without the adults, but with the children alone inside and a crazy chase will begin to catch up with the train and a crazy trip.

The cycle closes with the successful musical ‘Mamma Mia: Again and Again’ (2018) in the flower square, close to the university. Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth take the viewer back to the summer where it all began. From his life in the present, the protagonists of “Mamma mia!” They tell us about the events that took place in the magical summer in which this story of Sophie’s three possible parents began.