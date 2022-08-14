The celebrity anti-frizz trick: an affordable hair serum that strengthens and volumizes

The

frizz, the great hated when it comes to hair care. And it is that, you can have clean and even healthy hair, but as it decides to take moisture and rebel, the result is a disaster. Therefore, we like to give you tricks to combat that

frizz: There is this conditioner without clarification for 4 euros or more sophisticated tips like the pillowcase. Today, we bring you a famous trick that is also very good.

It is the trusted product of

billie eilish to have a hair of ten every day and an essential in your beauty routine. The singer has spoken with Vogue in a video where she has detailed the step by step of her hair care.

In it, the American singer recounts her crush on

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoothera concentrated smoothing serum that is suitable for all hair types, including colored and chemically treated hair, and that you can buy

at Sephora for 27.99 euros.

Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother is a repair serum that does not need rinsing and is enriched with the patented Bond Building technology, which

nourishes and strengthens hair without weighing it down and eliminating frizz. In addition, it moisturizes and smoothes the hair and reduces drying time.

It is vegan and suitable for all hair types because it is free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and gluten. In short, a wonder with which you ensure a

frizz-free and perfect hair for 72 hours. Billie Eilish’s own word that she can’t live without him.

“I use it for every night. I use many Olaplex products for my hair, I love them, and

I apply this product every time I wash my hair.. It can also be used dry, before going to sleep, because it provides incredible volume », he has confessed.

But that is not the only trick that sweeps to combat frizz. If the serum format does not convince you and you prefer something more practical, you can try the

Living Proof No Frizz Instant Anti-Frizz Spraya dry conditioner and an exclusive blend of five oils that seals the hair cuticle to lock in moisture, shine and softness and control frizz and unruly strands for a salon-worthy result.

Or also to the oil format with a classic that never fails:

Moroccanoil Light Oil Treatment. It is enriched with argan oil, rich in antioxidants and shine-boosting vitamins and is perfect for applying to dry hair to control frizz, condition and smooth hair.