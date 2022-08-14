The best memes that the thrashing of America left to the Pumas

(Photo: Twitter)

In less than a week the UNAM Cougars they have not scored a goal and instead they have conceded nine goals: six against FC Barcelonain the Joan Gamper trophy, on August 7, and three more this Saturday in the capital’s classic against America club.

What seemed to be the perfect opportunity for the auriazules to “get their thorn out” for the humiliated in the Nou Camp, ended in another scandalous goleadanow with the hated rival, and as a local in a full University Olympic.

In a match corresponding to matchday 8 of Liga MX, the Eagles they were much superior in the 90 minutes; they were even able to score one or two more goals if it weren’t for the lack of aim of their players.

And it is that Pumas suffered from the start of the meeting, because neither the presence of the multi-champion Daniel Alvesnor the Argentine trident formed by EEduardo Salvio, Gustavo del Prete and Juan Ignacio Dinenno they frightened the azulcremas.

The first goal fell at the end of the first half when Henry Martín made a lob against a good start from Julio González, unfortunately for the striker, the ball went to the crossbar, although the rebound was left to Diego Valdes and the Chilean sent the ball to the nets.

At minute 57 everything went uphill, because Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodriguez He took the feline defense clueless and nailed the second when he was hand in hand with Julio.

As if that were not enough, at minute 78 Alexander Zendejas He put the last nail in the feline coffin, as the azulcrema attacker shot from medium distance to beat Julio and put the final 0-3.

So America not only took the classic, but also had the luxury of take away the undefeated to Pumas, who arrived with five draws and one victory, although they have a pending match against Puebla FC.

With this result those led by Fernando Ortiz rise to ninth position of the general table, while lAndrés Lillini’s squad fell to the thirteenth position, out of qualifying zone.

As expected, the win provoked endless reactions in social networksabove all as a mockery of the university fans for what the traditional memes were not lacking. Here are the best of them:

In a subsequent conference, Andrés Lillini, technical director of Pumas, assured that in a week his team hit rock bottom in terms of sportsbecause the goleadas plunged them into a pothole from which they have to get out as soon as possible.

“In a week we went to the bottom in terms of performance and sports. We have to find a solution quickly and if this team does anything, it’s overcome the bad times and deep potholes we’ve experienced. I always have the motto that excuses aside, everyone works, keeps their mouths shut and the best XI play”

Likewise, he said they can’t make excuses because everyone in the auriazul club lives from this and they don’t have to find excuses to justify what they experienced against the Catalans and against those from Coapa.

“They are professionals, they live from this, we live from this, we are professionals of this, not making excuses, putting our chests to the situation, a complete analysis of the coaching staff of why these things happened”

However, he said that they do not live a crisissince they have barely lost a game so far in Apertura 2022 and that you cannot talk about this situation with only one game lost.

