If you need to translate documents or texts, but you don’t trust Google Translate, don’t worry, because we will show you the best alternatives.

If we talk about tools designed to eliminate one of the most important barriers of the human being, the language, then the Google Translate is one of the maximum referents in this sense. With this platform you will be able to translate all kinds of words and complete paragraphs in real time, as well as other features. However, because this tool sometimes does not perform as consistent translations as it should, it is necessary to opt for other alternatives.

In Internet we can find a wide variety of alternatives to Google Translator, with which you will not miss the Google tool and all its interesting tricks. On many occasions they will be in the format of programs that you can download or you can even use them from the web, which is good.

Although if you are looking to translate on the go, there are applications to translate directly from mobile, which can help you if you are away from home. But this time, we will focus on the best alternatives to Google Translate, which you can use from your computer and any other device connected to the Internet.

Best alternatives to Google Translate

If you need to do a translation job, or directly plan to go on vacation to a place where you do not speak the language, then you need to have a tool to help you. But if you don’t trust Google’s solution, we’ll show you which are the best alternatives and what each one of them stands out for. it is important to know the characteristics that make them differ from each other.

weglot

Heading this list, we have weglotwhich is considered by many to be one of the best platforms for translating content quickly and reliably.

It should be noted that this company emerged in 2016, in France. And since then, he hasn’t stopped. improve your translation servicesgetting to be part of Shopify, WordPress and other consoles.

Regarding its operation, you should know that it is very easy to understand, since you will simply have to specify the input and output language. Then you enter the text and wait for the magic to happen. But that’s not all, as you also have access to many other professional tools to enhance the experience.

And in case want to integrate Weglot to your platformyou should know that you can do it comfortably and organically.

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft is another company dedicated to the development of software, such as the Office suite, Skype, among others. Within these we must highlight its alternative to translatedirectly called Microsoft Translator.

Currently, it is a platform that allows translations to be made in more than 60 languages, but it is not only limited to texts, but also images and voice dictation. This is very useful, especially if you are abroad and need to translate what the inhabitants of a place are saying to you.

You should know that you can use this Microsoft tool from your Windows 10 computer, but also from your mobile, since you can download it for free. Obviously, the more you use it, the app will learn and improve the translations for the future. It has a lot of potential.

Linguee

It is time to talk about one of the oldest platforms to translate texts into another language, because It was officially published back in 2009. Since then, it has continued to improve and integrate new languages. Currently, it has more than 25 dialects.

One of the most interesting functions of Linguee is the possibility of translating texts without relying on an internet connection, since to do this it will download language packs and will allow you to use them when you do not have coverage or WiFi.

But that’s not all, since Linguee is one of the few alternatives that, when you do a translation, gives you consistent examples of the uses of the terms you have translated. This will allow you to better understand its meaning.

DeepL

DeepL is definitely a service that, although not as well known as others on this list, is one of the best when it comes to translationsas it maintains consistency in the phrases and expressions it translates.

One of the main problems with Google translate is that it sometimes has trouble translating expressions. In fact, this has allowed him to gain approval of many major brands that use their services and trust their translations. You can check this on the home page.

Although there is no DeepL mobile app, you can download it for your windows computer and have quick access to their services. But this does not mean that from your device you cannot use it from the browser. In addition, it is free and you can use it offline, after having consulted and downloaded dictionaries.

iTranslate

iTranslate is another platform designed to translate texts. Although it is true that it is free, you will notice that it has ads, which you can remove by paying a subscription, but it is not necessary. Leaving this aside, you should know that it is a multiplatform service, which is available for mobile phones and computers with Windows and MacOS.

Like the best alternatives on this list, iTranslate will allow you to translate texts, but you can also do it by dictating with your voice. The program is designed to recognize phrases, words and sentences, which it will translate, always prioritizing consistency in the process, so as not to offer you the so-called “robotic results” or those that are not natural.

However, one of its strongest points is the number of languages ​​in which you can translate, since currently exceeds 100 languages. A real madness, but that can be very useful!

Translation of Babylon

Babylon Translator is a very useful and complete software, since it has more than 1,700 dictionaries and glossaries in different languages.

It should be noted that this tool is one of the oldest, since it is just over 18 years old. up and running and offering accurate translations in the languages that interest you It also allows the ability to upload text documents for the software to do its job and translate the content.

If you prefer, you can download the desktop version for Windows, although it is also available on Android, iOS and macOS. Currently, its catalog covers 77 languages ​​and offers you all kinds of useful features to do the best possible translation job, without unnatural translation errors.

translatedict

With more than 50 languages, Translatedict is one of the best alternatives to Google Translate. Its operation is simple, like all of the ones on this list, since you can translate in real time by entering the text in the language it is in to view the result in the language you want.

It also integrates a button that allows you to enable the listening function so that you dictate by voice and you can make translations in this way. However, these are features that integrate other alternatives, but what really makes Translatedict stand out is the opportunity to interact with professionals.

If you need your translations to be free of any type of error or lack of consistency, you can fill out a form to receive the attention of professional translators. This is something that comes in handy, especially since it is part of the free service and it is also a differentiating feature compared to other tools on this list.

