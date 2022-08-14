The beauty of Ariana Grande in the natural social photo

On the occasion of the launch of the line from correctors of its brand of make-up, Rem beauty, Ariana Grande posted in the stories of his profile Instagram, a photo to the natural, which highlights all its beauty.

To be honest the shots there are two, and they were made by singer to show the transformation of her face pre And post makeup. In the first image, the 29-year-old pop star holds a cup of coffee in her hand: her hair is gathered in a soft bun and her face is completely natural.

In the second photo, Ariana Grande sports a make-up from day, light but well cared for: smoothing base, combed eyebrows and lashes with extensions only in the outer corner of the eye. Very little glow effect, except on the lips with a hint of pink and, of course, the concelear of his brand to camouflage the (nonexistent on her) dark circles.

The beauty brand of the singer is out on July 28, 2022, with a line from foundation multitasking, with a formula that not only makes up but also cares for the skin. The star of Don’t look upwith this no make-up shot, she wanted to sponsor the launch, appearing first naturally and then in a post make-up session version.

Meanwhile, all the fans of Ariana Grande are in anxiously waiting of his new album which, according to the rumors running around the web, seems to be arriving in the coming months, two years after the release of Positions.