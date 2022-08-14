The actors with whom he refuses to work

MADRID, 14 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

One of the actors who still represents that Star Cinema Mecca with the ability to attract the public to the rooms with their mere presence is Brad Pitt. Oscar winner as a producer for ’12 Years a Slave’ and as a supporting actor for ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’, the interpreter has once again succeeded at the box office with ‘Bullet Train’. Such is his seniority, that the artist has a blacklist of fellow professionals with whom he refuses to work.

In an interview for Variety, it has been Aaron Taylor Johnsonco-star of the action film directed by David Leitchwho has confessed that the star of ‘Legends of the Fall’ or ‘Inglourious Basterds’ is very clear who he would like to meet on the set, but also with whom he would not want to work on future projects.

“He’s in a new chapter of his life, I think. You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: ‘I will definitely never work with this person again.’ Brad also has two: the ‘good’ list and the black list.”declared the British actor.

Brad Pitt began his acting career in 1987 and is considered one of the great figures of that Hollywood whose successes were not marked by franchises. An essential icon of the 90s and 2000s, it makes sense that he has a series of professional colleagues with whom he would not like to meet again. It’s more, He is not the only performer who does not want to repeat a bad experience on set.





CONFRONTATION OF ACTORS ON THE SET

One of the clearest examples is that of Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr. in ‘Iron Man’. At the time of producing the sequel, the protagonist of ‘Empire’ did not return and was replaced by Don Cheadle after he accused Downey of taking part of his money contract for ‘Iron Man 2’.

Other examples are those of Tommy Lee Joneswho hated working with Jim Carrey in ‘Batman Forever’; the one of Lucy Liu and his bad relationship with Bill Murray in ‘Lost in Translation’or the legendary confrontation between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’ and that inspired Ryan Murphy to create the miniseries ‘Feud’.