The 10 most generous actors in Hollywood. Who are the stars with a heart of gold?

From Angelina Jolie to Meryl Streep passing through Leonardo DiCaprio. Who are the ten Hollywood actors with a heart of gold?

Sharing with those who need it most is the most beautiful gesture of love that can be done towards one’s neighbor. And luckily there are generous actors, real philanthropists, who feel joy in giving to those less fortunate. From Meryl Streep to Angelina Jolie, let’s find out who are the 10 most generous actors in Hollywood.

10 Hollywood stars with a heart of gold. Who are the most generous actors?

1. Barbra Streisand

How not to put her on this list. Barbra Streisand has donated nearly $ 16 million to many causes and founded the Streisand Foundation, an association that fights for women’s equality.

2. Miley Cyrus

Immediately after, just her. The pop star and actress is always very active on the charity front. The last association she made a substantial gift to was the Libby Ross Foundation which promotes early detection of breast cancer and raises funds for cancer research.

3. Emma Watson

Emma Watson – best known for playing the role of HermioneHarry Potter’s friend in the eponymous saga -, has donated over £ 1 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund to help survivors of sexual harassment.

4. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica are involved in the fight against poverty through the GOOD + association.

5. Meryl Streep

How could she be missing, the Hollywood star who has always supported various organizations on women: rape, sexual abuse, human trafficking and human rights.

6. Angelina Jolie is on the list of Hollywood’s Most Generous Actors

Angelina Jolie together with her ex-husband Brad Pitt founded the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. The association is always very active and has recently created a center in Ethiopia for children fighting HIV / AIDS and tuberculosis.

7. Elle DeGeneres

Elle DeGeneres has always supported humanitarian campaigns but in particular she is known for her generous donations to entities such as The Human Society of United States, Big Life Foundation, Halo Per Foundation and the Farm Sanctuary in defense of animals.

8. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has created three foundations – The Angel Network, The Oprah Winfrey Foundation and The Oprah Winfrey Operating Foundation – and donates 100% of the proceeds to charity.

9. George Clooney is among the most generous actors in Hollywood

Together with Brad Pitt and other colleagues including Matt Damon he founded Not On Our Watch whose mission is to save and assist humanity and protect the weakest, the marginalized and the mistreated.

10. Leonardo DiCaprio among the most generous actors

Leonardo DiCaprio created America’s Food Fund together with Apple whose purpose is to raise funds to donate to World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

