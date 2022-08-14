Taylor Swift’s The Short Film could be nominated for an Oscar 2023

Taylor Swift could be one of the great protagonists of Oscar 2023. A few months ago, the singer made her debut as a director of the short All Too Well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, All Too Well: The Short Film is eligible for a 2023 Oscar nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Taylor Swift wrote and directed the 13-minute short, inspired by the new 10-minute version of All Too Well, the song that appears on her latest album Red (Taylor’s Version). The protagonists of the project were Sadie Sink And Dylan O’Brien.

Taylor Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film could be nominated for an Oscar 2023

Taylor Swift has stated several times: “This song was about something very personal to me. It was difficult to perform live. Now, for me, honestly, this song is 100% about me and the fans ”. In All Too Well, Sadie Sink plays a young man Taylor Swift while Dylan O’Brien plays her ex. Fans of the singer have always thought that Dylan’s character was inspired by Jake Gyllenhaalwho had a love affair with Taylor Swift, long ago.

In the project, Sink is 19 and O’Brien is 30; Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29 when they dated, and the age difference in love is a major theme in All Too Well.