Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar may be nominated — Radio Concierto Chile

Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be eligible to compete at the 2023 Academy Awards.

According to information provided by NME, both artists will qualify for nominations in the category of Best Live Action Short Film, thanks to the extensive videos of their two songs. That way, Swift will be able to compete with the 10 minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and Lamar with Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ cut ‘We Cry Together’ from ‘We Cry Together’.

Swift’s short

Swift premiered the short film that accompanies ‘All Too Well’, last November. This was her directorial debutand is starring Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (The Maze Runner).

After premiering the video clip with a personalized event in Manhattan, Swift took the project to New York’s Tribeca Film Festival, where she declared that “it would be fantastic to write and direct a feature film.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Swift is currently in talks with “a major consulting firm” to organize a formal campaign for the project.which describes how “a film about an effervescent and curious young woman who ends up completely beside herself.”

Although it has never been nominated for an Oscar, Swift has worked as an actress, appearing in movies like The Lorax and Cats. Later this year, he will star alongside Christian Bale, John David Washington Y margot robbie the movie amsterdam of David O. Russell.

The rapper short

In the meantime, Lamar began screening his short film for ‘We Cry Together,’ starring himself alongside Taylour Paige (Zola), who is also a part of the song, in June.

It has not yet been released to the public. Nevertheless, was shown theatrically for seven performances at the Laemmle Royal Theater in West LAone each day between Friday June 3 and Thursday June 9, making him eligible for next year’s Oscars.

According to reports, each screening of the film was held under the watch of a security team and attendees were not allowed to enter the theater with their phones. As The Hollywood Reporter notedmost of those who attended the screenings were family and friends of the film crew, although tickets for each of them were also made available to around 20 members of the public.





