Sylvester Stallone fights to recover the rights of the Rocky saga

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone wants to own the franchise, which today belongs to a producer and his family.

Sylvester Stallone is in a major legal battle to keep the rights to the franchise of Rocky, the famous saga of films of which he is the protagonist and creator. In recent years, he criticized the film’s producer, Irwin Winklerfor getting the rights to the films of the franchise and the spin off (believe).

The actor published on his Instagram network some edited photos in which the producer and his family are seen as if they were vampires. “A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky and Creed, Irwin Winkler, from one of the great artists of the country“says the post.

“Also, after Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I’d like to get back some of what’s left of my rights, before he passes them on to his children. I think it would be a fair gesture from a 93 year old gentleman”Stallone continued. “This is a very painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave some Rocky for my children, but it’s always great to hear what loyal fans have to say…Keep on hitting”.

This is not the first time that the actor fights for the rights and profits of the films he made. In 2019, for Varietycommented: “I don’t own Rocky, Every word, every syllable, every grammatical error was my fault. It was shocking that it never happened, but I’ve been told, “hey, you got paid, so what are you complaining about?” He was furious”.

Another of his publications on social networks marks the family Winkler as part of rocky horror show, world famous film and musical. ““Welcome to the Rocky Show Horror! We are the very happy producers of the film, Irwin and Margo, Charles and David and the whole family. We are staying healthy and very well fed while monitoring all the Rocky movies for over 50 years! Bon appétit. keep hitting.”

What do you think, cinephiles?