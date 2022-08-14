Surprise Kylie Jenner with viral cumbia dance on Tiktok | VIDEO

The popular model, businesswoman and mother of two children, Kylie Jenner24, captured the attention of millions of TikTok users by jumping on the trend of the moment and doing the cumbia dance that all the celebrities are using, and it was Madonna who made it go viral.

The challenge is to use a wave filter with a background song originating from San Andres, Cholula, Pueblain Mexico: the “Good Cumbia”of La Cumbia Group of Darwin Perea. Group that already has 18 years of experience.

It was Madonna who made this original challenge fashionable, which includes a wavy filter and a cumbia. Photo: Tiktok.

Immediately, Jenner’s video caused a furor among the millions of followers of the successful woman who is part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, particularly the Mexican public.

“My queen the most humble, a neighborhood has already been made, today Mexico won,” are some of the comments that fans wrote on the platform.

The video of who was the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram, and who achieved business success with her makeup brand, already has 26.6 million views, 5.5 million “likes” and more than 35 thousand comments, and it is expected that these numbers will continue to rise due to the video of Kylie Jenner dancing a poblana cumbia.