Surprise CDs: “Inter, Mendes offered Cristiano Ronaldo: here are the reasons for not”

A sensational surprise negotiation: Inter was offered a few weeks ago Cristiano Ronaldo , en route to Manchester United. Corriere dello Sport tells this background, explaining why the operation is obviously feasible: “Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks has been a market opportunity for both Inter and Milan. Let’s say between the end of June and the beginning of July. when the viale della Liberazione and via Aldo Rossi clubs received a call from Jorge Mendes, eager to test the ground and see if there were the margins to bring the five-time Golden Ball back to Italy, on one of the two banks of the Naviglio.

Inter and Milan were two popular destinations both for the city where Cristiano would have lived and because they would have guaranteed him the possibility of playing in the Champions League, the Portuguese obsession. Mendes’ attempt, however, immediately “evaporated” due to the 24 million salary that the phenomenon of Funchal received in 2021-22 at United. Having left Italy last August and not having kept his residence with us, CR7 would have returned without exploiting the benefits of the Growth Decree. In short, a million plus a million less, to pay it 45 gross would have been needed. Too many for the Milanese who were focused on Big Rom (Inter Milan) and on De Ketelaere and the recovery of Ibra (Milan) “.