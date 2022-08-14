Suri Cruise debuted as an actress and follows in the footsteps of her parents, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise – Revista Para Ti

From music, the 16-year-old teenager has already begun to take her first steps in the world of cinema.

Suri Cruise wants to follow in the footsteps of her parents, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, and has already had her first performance in a film directed by his mother.

The 16-year-old teenager gave the song her voice bluemoon that sounds in the credits of the new Holmes movie, alone togetherwhich stars and directs.

“Always I want the highest level of talent in my projects, so I asked her. He is very, very talented. She said she was going to do it and She recorded it, I just let her do her thing because that’s how I run in general. My philosophy is: ‘This is what I think we all want, do what you want,'” he said. the actress, proud of her daughter.

They say she has a very nice voice and a great talent for music. Will she continue to venture into the world of music or will she at some point opt ​​for acting like her parents did? So far we have only heard from Holmes, as Cruise He has not made a public statement about it.