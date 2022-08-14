Steven Spielberg leading a Marvel movie? | It is rumored that he could direct “Fantastic Four”

Marvel decided to bet big on the movie fantastic four and established relations with steven spielberg. The project was left without a director with the departure of John Watts, the person in charge of Spider-Man: No Way Homeand since then the rumors that now reach the director of ET Y jurassic-park.

Apparently Marvel wants Spielberg to take over the reboot of the First Family, in negotiations that are not official, although they are advanced, according to The DisInsider, who claim that Spielberg will surely reject the offer due to his lack of interest in the world of superheroes. On the contrary, the Comic Book Movie website risks that there is already an agreement and that its announcement would be imminent.

The filmmaker, winner of the Oscar for Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryan, was favorable at the time to the boom in Marvel Studios movies. But, interested or not, the truth is that there would be agenda items to combine in case he said yes.

Specifically, the film ended The Fabelmansa semi-autobiographical film, to be released at the end of the year and is on board as executive producer at Indiana Jones, film to be directed by James Mangold. In addition, he is preparing a remake of Bullittthe emblematic police of 1968 that starred Steve McQueen.