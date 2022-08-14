Some of the best movies left by the first half of 2022

8 of the best movies released in the first part of 2022. Credit: Footnote.

Although the world of cinema may not be close to its pre-pandemic normality, it is slowly picking up its pace. Although last year’s list of releases was more exciting; This isn’t to say that the first part of 2022 doesn’t already have a plethora of good movie deals for moviegoers.

The first half of the year saw the return of long-standing franchises back to the movies, the slasher scream delivered his fifth production; the lively Transylvania hotel brought his fourth installment to the big screen; sam raimi brought horror to Multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the sequel Doctor Strange Y Warner regained credibility with batman .

Since it is not possible to see so many films together, Footnote made a list of films, blockbusters and art cinema, of the best productions that left the first part of this year.

Top 8 of the best movies so far in 2022

Elvis

A character full of excesses, a director who made a manifesto of excess. Elvis is the best biopic that could be made of the legendary King of Rock.

There have been a lot of movies about Elvis Presley in the last 40 years; from simple documentaries to essay investigations on its impact. But you would have to go back to 1978 to find the last biographical film, one shot by John Carpenter about the best-selling solo artist of all time.

Director Baz Luhrmanwhose overblown cinema is more than adequate to direct a biopic about a rock god who wore rhinestone underwear, brought to life Elvis. With a cast that includes austin butler like the King; Tom Hanks As the Colonel Tom Parker; Kodi Smit-McPhee What Jimmie Rodgers Snow Y Kelvin Harrison Jr. What B.B.KingElvis is a spectacle as electric and over-the-top as Presley’s real life.

Top Gun: Maverick

A second installment, which improves on its predecessor, Top Gun: Maverick rises through the air after breaking the box office and leaving critics speechless.

Two years after its original release date, the long-awaited new chapter in the saga of the most iconic fighter pilot in American cinema has arrived. Although it was released 36 years ago, top gun left open an ideal portal for a sequel: the Maverick of Tom Cruise he decides to turn his heroic stature into a teaching concert. Years later, he returns to instruct some brave new hopefuls under the auspices of his old friend. Tom “Iceman” Kasinski (Val Kilmer).

Training the new generation has become mandatory for ’80s franchises, and Maverick is tasked with educating the rambunctious young driver embodied by Miles Teller. The rest of the cast goes from Ed Harris until Jon Hamare in the story to make sense of the film’s daring flight sequences.

Crimes of the Future

EP: Crimes of the future is an anthology of its director’s dark obsessions, blurring the line between organic and technological while shouting ‘surgery is the new sex’.

The first movie of David Cronenberg since ‘Maps to the Stars‘ (2014) is positioned as a kind of sick endurance test that finds the filmmaker revisiting the familiar concerns of body horror classics like Dead Ringers (1988) and The Fly (1986). All of these twisted themes emerge in a new story turned into a smashing latex orgy that spans his entire career.

Crimes of the Future it’s Cronenberg through and through, with its fair share of authorial flourishes and taglines. At the same time, this confused and strangely hopeful meditation on the macro-relationship between organic life and synthetic matter ties in with his most satisfying and disgusting classics.

Great Freedom

Sebastian Meise portrays harrowing chapters in the queer history of post-war Germany, in which being homosexual was considered a crime.

The last of the Nazi concentration camps was liberated in 1945, but not all of the survivors were released. For many gay men born during the Weimar Republicthe end of Holocaust marked the beginning of another longer sentence. both sides of the Germany of the post-war period continued to apply the criminalization of homosexuality under Paragraph 175 of the German Penal Code.

Already emptied and dehumanized by their suffering in the Shoahthese men were transported from Auschwitz either Dachau to prisons in Munich either berlin without even smelling the new world order. As the rest of the planet moved into the second half of the 20th century, they remained chained to a criminal statute that belonged to the 19th century.

That timelessness is at the heart of “The Great Freedom” from the Austrian director sebastian meisea harsh but powerful prison epic that takes a Tralfamadorian approach to the portrayal of a repeat offender: a man who is only free to express his natural love and desire while locked in the very purgatory that was built to deny them both.

The Northman

Alexander Skarsgard embodies the protagonist of this Viking story as pure animal substance.

The Northman rises as a wiry, twisted primal action epic set in the 10th century. It begins with a hallucinogenic Viking initiation; presents the first film performance of björk since Dancer in the Dark; and ends with two men fighting to the death on top of an erupting volcano.

Principal’s Choice Robert Eggersalways fetishistic and uncompromising in his short but monumental filmography, to build a saga of Viking revenge made The Northman pure art cinema with a blockbuster budget.

Official Competition

Directed by the Duprat/Cohen duo, Official Competition is offered as a satire on the clichés of the entertainment industry.

The funny coup of the Argentine filmmakers Gaston Duprat Y Mariano Cohen in the international film business finds an aging billionaire who throws some money at an art house film in a feeble attempt to make a positive mark on the world. From there, the film offers a tongue-in-cheek satire on industry clichés and the people in it.

‘Official Competition’ gathers Antonio Banderas Y Penelope Cruzwho only shared one scene together in The Passing Lovers (2013) and also worked, albeit separately, on pain and glory (2019), both films of Pedro Almodovar. Added to these great actors is the participation of Oscar Martinez.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

EP: Emma Thompson stars in this charming sex-drama.

One of the great delights of the public in the Sundance Film Festival this year was the charming sex-drama of sophie hyde, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

emma thompson interprets Nancy Stokes, a widowed, retired school teacher who has come to the puzzling and true conclusion that she has never had a real orgasm. Looking for something new, Nancy hires the handsome male escort Big Leoplayed by the fascinating Daryl McCormack to help her with her pleasure problem. As the pair find themselves in a single hotel room over the course of a handful of nights, they both discover much more about themselves, each other, and what life is all about.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once is smart and bizarre, with a story that innovates while presenting problems of existentialism.

Mix together multiverses, sausage fingers, singing raccoons, butt plugs along with themes of existentialism, identity and unconditional love and you’ve got the beautifully bizarre and ambitious masterpiece. Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Michelle Yeoh delivers a performance that defines his career, one that is already littered with iconic performances, such as Evelyn, the Chinese immigrant at the center of the story. Beneath the film’s distinctive sense of humor and stylized action sequences is a story with universal themes about issues that everyone faces in their lives at one point or another.