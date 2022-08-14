Some actors do everything for a good role

Is it necessary to go hungry to play someone who has experienced it? Or limit your own physical movement on and off the set to get into the shoes of someone with a disability? for some actors and actresses, experience the experiences and sensations of their characters It is essential to interpret them. These are some who were inspired by following this method and took the process to another level.

There has been talk on several occasions of the preparation of Jared Leto for some of his roles. For example, before filming “Requiem For A Dream”, the actor spent weeks on the streets of New York with a group of heroin addicts, although he said that he had only injected water. “People would be uncomfortable if everyone was getting stuck and you weren’t,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I didn’t share needles. Putting anything in you is intense,” he added.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/550093219892-5d74e92d.jpg When the character being played is a well-known person, the greatest effort is to capture their essence. Michelle Williams had to face this task to give life to Marilyn Monroe, one of the great icons of cinema and popular culture, in “My Week with Marilyn”. (EFE/EPA/NINA PROMMER)

During the filming of “Blade Runner 2049” he wore a pair of contact lenses that obscured his eyes and impeded his vision, according to the film’s director Denis Villeneuve in The Wall Street Journal in 2017. “He entered the room and could not see anything . He was walking with an assistant, very slowly. It was like seeing Jesus entering a temple. Everybody got super quiet, and there was kind of a holy moment,” he said. “Everyone was amazed. It was so beautiful and powerful that it moved me to tears. And that was just a camera test!”

Another actor famous for how deep he digs into his characters is Daniel Day-Lewis. During the filming of “Lincoln”, the actor avoided going out of character between scenes. It is said, according to the BBC, that Day-Lewis asked everyone to address him as “Mr. President” and that when texting his co-star he was doing it like Lincoln.

For her role in “My Left Foot,” based on the autobiography of Christy Brown, a painter and writer with cerebral palsy, Day-Lewis learned to paint and write with her feet and spent eight weeks in a foot clinic. as published by Esquire. During filming, he refused to leave the wheelchair. “He called you by the name of your character and you called him Christy. She was crazy. You fed him, you carried him with the chair from one side to the other. During the entire movie I only saw him walk once, ”said Kirsten Sheridan, an actress with whom he shared the set.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/daniel-day-lewis-in-suit-posing-for-a-photo-b72b53e1.jpg Daniel Day-Lewis digs deep into his characters. During the filming of “Lincoln”, the actor asked everyone to address him as “Mr. President” and that when texting his co-star he was doing it like Lincoln. (EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA)

Give everything

“They were baby teeth. So I took advantage and took them out. I thought it would give an interesting dimension to the role,” Nicolas Cage told the Telegraph in 1985 about this decision he made to play a Vietnam War veteran. In addition, his face remained bandaged during filming, which caused acne and ingrown hair.

“David [Ayer, el director] He told us from the door: ‘I need you to give me everything,'” Shia LaBeouf recalled to Dazed in 2014. Yesterday he was the director at the helm of “Fury,” a war film set in the tail end of World War II, and LaBeouf he took that “everything” very seriously.

“The day after I got the job, I joined the US National Guard. I was baptized, accepted Christ into my heart, got my surrender tattooed, and became an assistant chaplain to Captain Yates of the 41st Army. Infantry. I spent a month living in a forward operating base. Then I joined the cast and went to Fort Irwin. I pulled a tooth, cut my face, and spent days watching horses die. I haven’t showered in four months,” the actor told the publication.

There are jobs in which actors they can create the character, model it, give it certain characteristics, expressions or gestures, for example. But when the character being played is a well-known person, the greatest effort is to capture the essence of him. Michelle Williams had to face this task to give life to Marilyn Monroe, one of the great icons of the cinema and popular culture, in “My Week with Marilyn.”

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/08/14/550093219894-5092ba15.jpg Shia LaBeouf starred in “Fury,” a war film set in the tail end of World War II, for which he made many sacrifices for the character. (EFE/EPA/WARREN ALL)

“His head is up. It’s like he’s got a balloon attached to his sternum, his back is arched,” Williams told Newsweek of the star’s stance in 2011. To get his movement, his trademark gait, Willimans practiced walking with a belt around the knees.

Kate Winslet won an Oscar for her portrayal of Hanna Schmidt, an illiterate Nazi concentration camp guard, in “The Reader” in 2010. Her character required her to speak with an accent, which she had to work to master, even when he was at his house. “They got pretty fed up with her reading them bedtime stories with a German accent,” Winslet told The Sun, according to various media reports. “They said: Mom, just keep it simple. Don’t do anything funny, like vocals. Just be normal.”

“I found myself subjugating Jim Carrey for Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton and then at the end looking for Jim Carrey again and having trouble finding him,” Jim Carrey told Variety about his work on “Man on The Moon.” This film narrates the life of Kaufman, a renowned American comedian who died in the eighties. “And at a certain point I realized, ‘hey, wait a second. If it’s so easy to lose Jim Carrey, who the hell is Jim Carrey?’”

The actor stayed in character for four months, even between scenes, refusing, for example, to answer anyone who called him Jim. This process was also recorded and years later became the documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond”.