Snacks between meals, the inevitable pleasure of Amanda Seyfried

The famous actress of The Dropout, is one of the most striking figures in Hollywood and her silhouette has been shaped by diets and some gym. Despite this, her guilty pleasure is snacks, a meal between meals that she can’t avoid. Find out what the actress snacks on.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 14, 2022 09:14 a.m.

the beautiful actress amanda seyfried He has us accustomed to looking spectacular in each of his appearances on the big screen. The 36-year-old girl has repeatedly revealed the details of the healthy diet that she practices, along with a low-impact exercise routine that gives her shape and firmness.

The snacks of the beautiful Amanda Seyfried follow the healthy line.

Most of the foods that the beautiful actress consumes are made up of vegetables and cereals, a little protein and dairy. But in the midst of so many healthy things, there are some snacks that delight the actress and that she cannot avoid.

In addition to almond milk, vegetables and fruits in large quantities, amanda seyfried She is also fond of nuts, which she usually consumes by the handful when she is a bit short on time, but what she cannot resist is dark chocolate.

However, dark chocolate is not dangerous for the strict diet that the Les Misérables actress maintains, since this food is rich in antioxidants, which helps her maintain smooth, firm and healthy-looking skin.

The actress is famous for taking care of her body both inside and out.

Despite not enjoying a presence in the media like other contemporary actresses, amanda seyfried She was included in Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. Her figure and her diet have a lot to do with it.