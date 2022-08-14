Simu Liu moves from Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to ‘The Simpsons’

Photo credit: Mike Coppola – Getty Images

If we recently said that ‘The Simpsons’ would have a surprising crossover with ‘Succession’, we have been somewhat less surprised by its crossover with the Marvel Universe. Simu Liu will appear in what will be the 34th season of ‘The Simpsons’ and, although it is news that fans have liked, it should not surprise us. Unlike ‘Succession’, which is from HBO, both Marvel and Fox have been bought by the giant Disney and both are together on Disney + so they are almost like brothers. Of course, the appearance of Simu Liu will not be limited to his well-known MCU character, Shang-Chi, for which he has risen to fame. No, he will be nothing more and nothing less than a perfect boyfriend for Lisa Simpson.

Simu Liu will voice and appear portrayed as Lisa Simpson’s future boyfriend in the episode ‘When Nelson Met Lisa’. Series executive producer Matt Selman told Deadline that Simu Liu’s appearance was like “Lisa’s perfect future boyfriend.”

Season 34 will premiere on September 25 in the United States, and will include no less than two Halloween specials, the acclaimed ‘House of Terror’ from yellow fiction, and Selman is not short on praise for it, although with trap.

I’m excited about season 34. It’s probably the best season 34 of any series you’ve ever seen. You can’t just rest on your laurels. You have to push yourself and challenge yourself and make sure each episode is different, emotional, visual, compelling, scary and cinematic.

The truth is that there are not many seasons 34 with which to compare… Let’s remember that season 33 ended with a musical episode in which Hugh Jackman appeared.

As for Liu, in addition to the commitments that are given with the role of the protagonist of the MCU, he will also be a version of Ryan Gosling’s Ken in ‘Barbie’. Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films, with a release date set for July 21, 2023.

Both ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings’, along with the rest of the MCU, can or will be seen on Disney + Spain.