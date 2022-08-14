Shakira joked about an early 2000s video of her first encounter with the camera phone

In case you need proof that Shakira has been at the top for a long time, long time, it’s here. On August 11, the three-time Grammy shared a throwback Instagram post featuring hilariously aged footage. In it, Shakira first encounters a camera phone and has many questions – and concerns – about the then innovative technology.

The video was shot in 2002 when Shakira went to do an interview with Japanese journalist Katsuya Kobayashi, according to Peru The Republic. Clearly, camera phones were new to her (and most of the world) at the time. Seeing a woman with one, she asked, “Is it a camera? … You have to show me. Then, after inspecting it, Shakira added an astonished “Oh, my God!”

Although the Colombian singer was impressed, she also had some concerns. “Where do you get it? This doesn’t work in America, does it? she asked. When the woman replied that this was not the case, Shakira replied: “Thank God, because you imagine all the paparazzi …”

Nowadays, the dancing alone the creator shed light on the decades-old video he had Stranger things-audible audio and danger warnings added. “I can’t see these camera phones taking hold…” she joked in her Instagram caption, adding in Spanish that she can hardly see how much they have changed.

What is striking in the video is not only how far cell phones have come since the early 2000s, but also how long Shakira has been in the public eye. The singer, now 45, rose to fame in the Spanish-speaking world with her 1995 album Paste Descalzos before rising to global superstar status after 2001 Laundry service. Dealing with the paparazzi was part of that journey, as his throwback video shows. She has had to put up with a lot of things, including paparazzi rummaging through her trash among false rumors about her pregnancy in 2016 and stalking her and her kids in 2018.

In recent months, privacy has been particularly important for the singer of “Te Felicito”. She and longtime partner Gerard Piqué, father of her two children, announced their separation in early June. “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating,” they said in a statement, according to the Associated Press. “For the welfare of our children, who are our top priority, we ask you to respect our privacy. Thanks for your understanding.”

Additionally, Shakira will be tried in Spain for alleged tax evasion, as reported by CNN in July. She affirmed her innocence, with her team claiming in a statement that she “has always shown impeccable behavior, as a person and as a taxpayer.”

Despite personal challenges, Shakira is still enjoying herself on her social media and her fans are here for it. “This video is iconic,” commented a fan in Spanish about her reaction to her phone’s camera. Another added that “Shakira looks the same,” noting that the technology may have changed dramatically over the years, but the superstar hasn’t.