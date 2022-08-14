Selena Gomez’s mental health startup is valued at $100 million | WORLD

Tennis icon Serena Williams’ venture fund Serena Ventures led the $5 million seed round, joined by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital. Brent Saunders, former CEO of the pharmaceutical company Allergan, also participated.

Wondermind focuses on “mental fitness”, promoting routines to maintain mental health similar to how you would go to a gym to keep your body in shape. Gomez, Mandy Teefey, a Hollywood producer (and Gomez’s mother), and Daniella Pierson, founder of the Newsette pop culture newsletter, started the company after Pierson met the mother-daughter duo two years ago.

“They were so raw and real and vulnerable about her mental health that I was completely in awe,” Pierson said. “Among all of us, we decided that we had to do something.”

In the past two years, investors have poured money into mental health startups, with total funding in the sector in 2021 reaching $5.5 billion, according to data from analytics firm CB Insights, more than double the total of the previous year.

While having a celebrity endorsement helps attract attention, it’s no guarantee of success. Mindfulness is an abstract concept by nature and competition is growing.

Early offerings on Wondermind include social media channels and a newsletter, offering “a roadmap to overcome stigma, change your mindset, and feel supported,” according to its website. Teefey is working on building the production division of the operation, which will create and release mental health content.

Gómez focuses on creative direction and marketing. Physical products involving behavioral therapies are also being developed, Pierson said, without sharing details.

Williams, one of the world’s best racquet wielders, announced her retirement from professional tennis earlier this week to focus on her family and her venture capital firm. She has been investing for nine years and owns a portfolio that includes Foody, a recipe app, children’s social network Zigazoo, and cryptocurrency company Nestcoin.

“Obviously we’re going to do more to become a fund that eventually raises $1 billion,” Williams said in an interview. “One thing I’m good at is building a career.”

Williams has spoken out about mental health issues, including anxiety and postpartum emotions. She will also participate in Wondermind content and promote the brand as her upcoming projects become public.