Selena Gomez: “Talking about mental health should be as easy as recommending a lipstick”

What are your three make-up products that you can’t do without?

“They change all the time! Now I am Kind Words Matter Lipstick & Lip Liner, two brand new products. And then, Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, very refreshing in the heat and I am obsessed with its scent, and Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer, perfect for when I’m not wearing makeup and with spf ».

Can you share some advice on how not to be swayed by negative thoughts, toxic comments, and unrealistic standards of beauty?

«You are not defined by a comment or a like. Take a break from scrolling and remember that you are seeing what people want you to see. You can post a great photo and still have a bad day. And there are so many filters and so many edits: what you are seeing may not be real ».

What does it mean for you to dedicate time to yourself, what do you like to do?

«Sometimes being able to manage time is a problem, but I know that it is essential to find a moment to take care of yourself. For me, it could be going to therapy, exercising or just listening to music, and being really present to myself. ‘

