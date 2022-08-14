Selena Gómez loses patience and responds to those who criticize her weight

Celebrities do not escape negative comments about their flaws or physical appearance. Selena Gómez is one of the celebrities constantly questioned about her physique, although she herself made it clear that she does not have time to tolerate those who complain about her weight.

The interpreter of “It Ain’t Me” wanted to send a strong message to those who consider her fat or criticize her for having gained weight. “So I try to stay skinny but I went to ‘Jack in the box’ and bought four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she said in a recent TikTok video.

On the recording, he continued, “I honestly don’t care about my weight because people complain about it anyway,” while mimicking naysayers ‘you’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ or ‘that doesn’t fit. ´. Bitch, I’m perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Goodbye”, she exclaimed at the negative comments she has received about her figure.

Selena Gómez has been questioned about her appearance on several occasions, an issue that made it clear how it affects her. In 2019, she addressed the issue in an interview where she spoke candidly about her conditions and her health. “I have lupus, I treat kidney problems and high blood pressure, so I have a lot of health problems,” while she clarified that many of the medications she takes from her affect her weight.

“Actually, that’s just my truth,” she insisted, speaking about the criticism of her weight that began when she posed nude for the Revival album cover in 2015. “This was the first year I dealt with someone talking about my body. She landed at the airport and people shouted ´Fat!´. it was horrible,” she recalled in an interview for US Weekly quoted by Huffpost.

Selena indicated that she then began therapy. “Even if I gained weight I’m fine. This is what the image represents,” said the singer. The celebrity herself has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a condition she has also been outspoken about.

I understand what it’s like to be confused and not really understand where those feelings and emotions are coming from and how big they can feel. I live with bipolar disorder. I no longer suffer. I am very happy and proud of the progress I have made”, she said when presenting the Wondermind project that helps people affected by this condition.