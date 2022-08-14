Ryan Gosling Says Ken Is Totally Broke

Apparently, the Ken played by Ryan Gosling does not lead a life worthy of the house of dreams. While we as a collective have seen too much from the set of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, the truth is that we know little or nothing about the plot itself. But thank God, Ryan is trying to change that. Not long ago, the actor made it clear that Ken lives a much tougher life than any of us would expect. In fact, it’s an even tougher life than his character in the unseen agentwhich is literally a killer.

In an interview with Entertainment TonightGosling kept very quiet for fear that Mattel would come to “box” him if he revealed too much. Was it a play on words? Unfortunately, it seems so. Still, despite the toy company’s threat, Gosling was able to share a few details, chiefly that Ken is totally broke.

“I think Ken’s life is even tougher than the unseen agentHe said, “Ken has no money, he has no job, he has no car, he has no house. He’s going through trouble.” But he’s got Barbie on his side, so what can he complain about?

Beyond this, Gosling didn’t reveal much more about what we can expect from the Barbie movie. He talked about having the right “k-energy” for the role and that this could be the beginning of a “kennaissance” (a term coined by his wife Eva Mendes, who, by the way, is one of our 55 Most Beautiful Women of All Time). But that’s a topic for another day. In discussing what to expect, the actor echoed a similar sentiment as Margot Robbie, who will play the title character. Both actors have made it very clear that when you go to see Barbieyou better leave all your expectations at the door.

“It’s not what you think it is, at least not what you expect,” Gosling told Entertainment Tonight, “And so you know what it is, but I don’t think it’s what you think it is.” Wait, what are we talking about?”

Like Ryan, when talking to The Hollywood ReporterMargot confirmed that the film is prepared to destroy all our previous expectations.

“People immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot plays Barbie, I know what that is,'” she said, “But our goal is something like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to totally give you something. different, what you didn’t know you wanted.

Well, now that it’s clear that we don’t know what to expect, or rather, that we shouldn’t expect anything, let’s take a break from all this. Instead, until the movie opens in July 2023, we can take a very serious dive into how the hell “Kenergy” can be learned to ooze.

