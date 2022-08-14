Ronda Rousey advises WWE to use their money to rehire fired talent

Ronda Rousey lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Money in The Bank after Liv Morgan cashed in the briefcase she got the same night. Both met again at SummerSlam, where Liv Morgan controversially retained when Ronda Rousey made her surrender while the referee made a count of three on Rousey. This provoked the wrath of Ronda Rousey, who attacked Liv Morgan and the referee. Due to her actions for attacking an employee, WWE fined Ronda Rousey.

Last Friday, on Friday Night SmackDown, Ronda Rousey reappeared after several weeks of absence before the signing of the contract between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler, who will face each other for the title in WWE Clash of The Castle. Rousey He raised a bag of money and threw it on the table to later point out that it was double what WWE asked for in the fine. Several members of security made their appearance and Rousey threw an assistant to the ground. Shayna Baszler tried to calm her down and Ronda reproached her that her partner used to be a murderer.

