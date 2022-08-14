Robert Pattinson, the most handsome man according to science

The beauty is defined as a quality that someone can have to look attractive to others. The specialists in psychology point out that this factor is relative, since each culture has its own definition of what seems beautiful to them, and it depends on different factors, such as the region, the epoch or even gender.

A medical specialist created his own scheme to determine what a beautiful person should look like, that is, what traits are aesthetic and pleasing to the eyes of human beings, for this, he coupled some parameters established by an ancient civilization, then compared the measures that should have the face

After doing the analysis, assured that the most handsome man in the world is Robert Pattinson, actor popular for his many performances in Hollywood, His first known appearance was in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’,(2005) but his career was boosted thanks to his role as Edward in ‘Twilight’, his most recent movie was in DC Comics as ‘Batman’ (2022).

Why do they say that Robert Pattinson’s features are perfect?

the plastic surgeon Julian Silva implemented a new mapping method to compare facial features with the ‘golden ratio’, also known as the standard of beauty of the greeks.

In this way, it was that he analyzed the Photographs of the 36-year-old actor who was taken while he was in award ceremonies, premieres of films and other formal events. He also reviewed the faces of other important celebrities of USA and UK.

In the end, he found that the celebrity with the best score was pattinson, with a rating of 92.15% perfection, this according to the shape of your nose, the size of his jaw and other characteristics, reason why he concluded that he is the closest thing that exists to ‘a perfect man’.

Dr. De Silva also revealed the name of the males who also received a good result, in second place, with a percentage of the 91.64% stayed Henry Cavill, who is famous for being Superman in the new DC Comics Cinematic Universe.

While in the third he was Bradley Cooper, the actor who starred alongside Lady Gaga in the film ‘A star Is Born’. In the following positions were Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

