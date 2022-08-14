Rihanna presents the Fenty Beauty news for summer 2022

Rihanna launches the Fenty Beauty collection for summer 2022 and the watchword is lightness and cherry color.



The collection Fenty Beauty designed forsummer 2022 is a fresh, dynamic make-up collection, made up of cherry-colored glosses and highlighters in perfect harmony with the colors of the earth. Here are all the Announcements introduced by Rihanna.

Rihanna focuses on the lips in the new Fenty Beauty line

Since in 2017 Rihanna launched his line Fenty Beauty, the pop star’s make-up products have been snapped up in perfumeries around the globe. Even some Italian influencers, such as Giulia De Lellis, have fallen in love with the quality of these products make up designed for all skin tones, for every occasion and, above all, to shine like a real diva.

After all Rihanna she is an artist full of style and it is no coincidence that some of the Fenty products have become iconic and indispensable in any self-respecting beauty-case, such as the highlighter or the water-effect gloss. And right on her lips the focus is new Fenty line designed for the summer, having launched Rihanna new plumping lip glosses in cherry colors, and super moisturizing lip tints, all in shades of raspberry and strawberry.

The spearhead? Lip oil “Cherry Treatment”, The perfect mix of make-up product and skin care, in this case of the lips, with a miracle oil which when worn gives an immediate plumping effect.

Rihanna thinks about glamorous summer with Fenty Beauty

She became a mother for the first time a few months ago, Rihanna she let herself be inspired by the Caribbean atmosphere of her homeland while maintaining a glamorous tone that distinguishes her. It costs 46 euros the palette “SUN STALK’R”, Perfect for face and eyes with its neutral tones that embrace various shades of brown and gold.

READ ALSO >>> BEYONCÉ IN RENAISSANCE COMBINES MUSIC AND FASHION WITH CHANEL AND BOTTEGA VENETA

Super resistant, waterproof and an intense black, the new eye pencil “Wish You Wood“, Which promises to accentuate the sinuosity of all looks. Finally, a special mention goes to the spearhead of Fenty Beauty for this summer 2022or the bronzer in limited edition, contained in a max powder-free pod, perfect for face and body.