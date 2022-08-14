Reveal First Image Of Johnny Depp In A Movie After Winning Lawsuit Against Amber Heard – CINEMABLEND

Everyone wanted Johnny Depp to hit the bell with the new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, but they will have to keep waiting for that miracle, meanwhile, the actor has already returned to a film set.

After win the lawsuit for defamation to his ex Amber Heard, Johnny Depp came out triumphant to celebrate with concerts with his fellow Hollywood Vampires. He resumed projects, but not Pirates of the Caribbean, which is the news we all want to hear, only that Disney has not issued the expected apology for Tim Burton’s also spoiled in Scissorhands. Remember that the studio cut it, including Warner Bros in the Fantastic Beasts saga.

Deadline has shared the first image of Depp dressed as Louis XV, by the French director Maiwenn, also an actress who participated in The Perfect Assassin by Jean Reno and Natalie Portman. This film, Jeanne du Barry, which will narrate the life of Jeanne Becú, the illegitimate daughter of a seamstress who rose to the official court of Louis XV and later became his mistress. Filming began on July 26 and they will have Depp for eleven weeks working.

This is the shoot that he gets involved in after three years of inactivity due to the trial, which had quite controversial moments, like the poop on Johnny’s bed. In the shared photo we see the guitarist fully characterized as the well-loved French king, facial makeup to emulate the pale appearance of the monarchs, their royal hat, ponytail, white wig and suit. The only bad thing is that we see him in profile and with a blindfold.

Everything indicates that this will be a real drama, Outlander or Bridgerton style, where Louis VX and Jeanne will fight against any type of prejudice to maintain their love relationship just as they move to Versailles to consolidate their romance. The portal says that this film was quite attractive to distributors at the recent Cannes film festival, where Triangle of Sadness took the Palme d’Or.



dead line This is what Johnny Depp looks like as Louis XV.



Depp has no more projects on the horizon. It only remains to wait for Disney and Warner Bros to issue some kind of apology to add it back. Who will be the study in Hollywood that will take the palms of the fans of the actor?