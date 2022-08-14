Princess Diana’s boyfriend she was about to marry

After a complex marriage with the son of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana had one last romance with Dodi Fayed.

Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana had a relationship for only two months, which began in July 1997 until tragically, both died on August 31 of the same year.

Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt in 1955, his mother was a writer and his father, Mohamed Al Fayed, owned Harrods, a luxury department store in London.

He worked as a low-ranking officer in an office of the United Arab Emirates air force. After that, he decided to get involved in the world of cinematography and actually worked on a couple of projects.

On the other hand, some people say that thanks to his work, Fayed quickly became a charismatic character who went on to date famous personalities in the industry such as Julia Roberts and Winona Ryder.

Fayed and Princess Diana met in 1986 when Diana was still married to Prince Charles, but it wasn’t until their divorce in 1996 that they began to formalize their relationship. Mohamed, Dodi’s father, invited the princess to a trip aboard his yacht in the south of France and it was during that trip that Lady Di was photographed on the edge of the boat, creating one of the most famous and remembered photos of the princess.

Apparently during that time, Diana had been dating Hasnat Khan, a famous heart surgeon. However, during an interview, the princess revealed that she ended the relationship shortly after meeting Fayed.

A love that could not reach the altar

On August 31, 1997, Fayed and Diana were killed when they collided inside the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. The driver of the car, Henri Paul, was blamed for the accident, as he was reportedly intoxicated while driving. The only survivor of the crash was Trevor Jones, the princess’s bodyguard.

Over the years, the death of both has been investigated as something more than an accident for many years, numerous sources assure that the cause of the crash was because the vehicle had been intervened, and that the brakes and speed were modified to that could be controlled remotely.

Another theory claims that the alleged photographers who were chasing the car were actually MI6 agents sent to cause the accident and kill only Fayed. The latter is due to speculation that the royal family could not allow Diana to marry a Muslim man, some even claim that Lady Di was already pregnant when the accident occurred.

