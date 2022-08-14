play UNO in Meet

Google Meet will not be satisfied with meetings and videoconferences, as it will soon allow us to play UNO! in a group, watch YouTube together and even listen to the same songs on Spotify.

A couple of weeks ago the integration of Duo in Google Meet was confirmed, the Mountain View giant promising us in passing that Meet was going to improve greatly to become the benchmark video conferencing communication toolboth professionally and for personal users.

And the truth is that some improvements had already come to Meetsuch as virtual backgrounds for video conferences, text chats during meetings, or real-time captions, though no novelty so interesting and curious like the one that a few days ago the colleagues of 9to5Google anticipated us in one of their already traditional teardown apk in which reveal new features hidden in the source code of the latest builds.

We talk how not of this new option Share live” which will try to turn a professional communications app into something like a kind of “Hangouts Meet” with social functionsand it is that the source code of the latest update of Google Meet anticipates the possibility of sharing task lists of tasks of GQueuesmultimedia content in YouTube or Spotify and even games like ONE! and kahoot.

All this kind of stuff sounds very interesting. developments that we can use collaboratively and live during our video calls, so we are going to leave you directly with a list of all the options that are already included in the code strings within Meet:

GQueues Task organizer for work teams

Heads Up! Play guessing games with your friends

Kahoot! Organize games and enjoy challenging learning games

Spotify Users can share their favorite music or podcasts

ONE!™ The classic card game at your fingertips

Youtube Watch and share videos with other users



These new options have been sighted in Google Meet version 2022.07.24 and for now they are obviously in development, no news from Mountain View about when could they be ready in stable version for us, the end users.

For now, what we do know is that Google will not implement these mini-applications or games within Meet directly, but the Android applications of each service will be integrated with Meet, so that when we decide to access any of these “shared uses” the corresponding application is called also ensuring that the video conference group connects together with the shared service.

This obviously adds doubts like the possible need for us to have all these apps installedalthough native web-apps could also be used, which would imply a limited support to Android deviceswithout availability for iOS or Web, something that the code strings found in Meet already anticipate:

<string name=”conference_activities_general_live_sharing_footer1″>Available only for Android mobile users</string>

It’s not too clear how Google will manage the synchronization of multimedia applications such as YouTube or Spotify between all members of a conference, although we have seen similar services of questionable quality that kept a browser window open in parallel for all attendees on a call. most likely Google creates new rooms also parallel allowing whoever wants to join with the push of a button.

Will have to see how is it implemented and when do they finally arrive these options to Meet, although it seems that Google was not lying when it said that the integration of all its videoconferencing and meeting services was going to bring us good things in the form of improvements and a more open approach to get a reference service that competes with Teams or Zoom, among others… Let’s see how all this evolves!

