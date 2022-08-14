“piluso” cap: a phenomenon that is here to stay?

Bucket hats are currently available in the full range of prices and variations, such as in denim fabric, like this model from Bijou Brigitte / DPA

How is it possible that the bucket hat has become one of the most fashionable accessories?

Let’s get something straight: if you associate this foldable brim hat primarily with fishermen, you’ve missed something. The “bucket hat” -as its denomination in English- became omnipresent. You see it on the streets of any city, on the heads of celebrities and influencers, in advertising, everywhere.

Almost all fashion brands sell this hat as “fast fashion” for a few euros, but there are also some in the luxury segment for 300 euros. The hat can be worn with virtually any casual outfit and is therefore almost universal in use. Both women and men. And even for children.

Rihanna with a very top “fisherman”

THE RETURN OF A CLASSIC

For the British hat maker Stephen Jones from London, the “bucket hat” embodies a certain “Californian freedom” and thus a sense of life. “I think it gives the wearer a cool stance, uniting the essence of men’s and women’s fashion,” he says.

“Protects from the sun and heat. And it can be used when we do not have very combed hair “

Jones knows what he’s talking about. He is a hat-making legend and in 2019 he designed bucket hats for luxury brand Dior.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri of Dior wanted a hat that could be worn by any fashionista girl around the world,” she says. “She was looking for something very simple, wearable, but with style.” The result was a bucket hat. “It was the hit of the season.”

The triumphant crusade of the bucket hat has therefore been going on for about three years now. By 2021 at the latest, it was a must-have for many fashionistas. Anyone who wanted to be fashionable or who earned money displaying it opted for this hat.

Superstars like Rihanna and Billie Eilish contributed to the popularity of the bucket hat. Recently, Oleh Psiuk, leader of the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, which won the Eurovision Song Contest, brought this popular hat back to the fore.

The artist Bad Bunny

A HAT FOR FISHERMEN, SOLDIERS, RAPPERS AND RAVERS

Like almost every fashion trend, the “bucket hat” is not something new. It was rediscovered. But his story is really out of the ordinary. Fishermen and hunters wore this hat as early as the 19th century to protect themselves from the sun and rain. Later, it was part of the soldiers’ equipment, for example, in Israel.

Superstars like Rihanna and Billie Eilish contributed to the popularity of the bucket hat.

The hat had its first glory days in the ’80s and ’90s. “Ravers, rappers and pop fans wore it,” says Andreas Rose, style and fashion consultant. Thus, the “bucket hat” became a classic. It was then displaced by beanie hats and peaked caps, until its next great rediscovery. Now it seems that the bucket hat is here to stay.

The actress Zendaya

PRACTICAL, STYLISH AND EASY TO COMBINE

For Andreas Rose the advantages are obvious: “The ‘bucket hat’ may not be for everyone, but it is super practical”, which cannot be said of all the things that become fashionable. “Protects from the sun and heat. And it can be used when one day our hair is not very well combed, ”he argues.

Plus, the hat is easy to match with any outfit, she adds. “I like style breaks,” says Rose. For example, you can wear a solid color hat with a flowery dress. It is also possible to combine patterns. “It always depends on how daring you are when it comes to fashion.” Who is rather reserved, will resort to models of a single color.

But deep down there is little that can go wrong with a bucket hat, which surely contributes to its popularity. Although there is one thing to pay attention to: the bucket hat is a clearly casual accessory. “It should be loose, it can’t be too tight on the head,” says Rose. It should never be tight. (DPA)

The fisherman hat or “bucket hat” must be worn loose, without being too tight on the head, like this model from ba&sh / DPA