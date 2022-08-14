photos and news on the new Guest in Residence brand by Gigi Hadid

From model to stylist the step is short, but only if your name is Gigi Hadid. In fact, after the collaboration with Frankies Bikinis, the American supermodel announced the launch of hers on Instagram new brand baptized Guest in Residence. In the post dedicated to his new clothing line, Gigi reveals a series of photos showing color charts, details of garments, sketches and fabrics from the collection. All this, accompanied by a phrase: «Been working on something … with love», that is “I’m working on something … with love“.

And to announce her new professional role, she also updated her biography on Instagram: «Founder and creative director @guestinresidence». Although her collection has yet to debut, she already has at least a couple of famous fans: Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who commented on the post with: “I’m so excited”, and her sister Bella who added: “What we’ve all been waiting for. », With a series of heart-shaped emojis.

So what do we actually know so far? Well, not much. From the small spoilers shown, we know that the clothing items signed by the American super model seem to promise for autumn winter 2022/2023 a cozy, chic and comfort styleeverything you want for a comfortable season. Although for the moment the Guest in Residence e-commerce is under construction, one can guess that it will be a knitwear brand, characterized by quality materials such as cashmere and bright colors such as mauve, orange and cobalt blue. So, we just have to wait to find out which will be our favorite piece for next season.

